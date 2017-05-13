Rep. Chris Stewart received warmly at central Utah town hall

Republican Rep. Chris Stewart was interrupted many times at his town hall in central Utah Friday night, but this time by cheers and applause from supporters.
The event in Richfield drew a friendly crowd of an estimated 300 people, with just a handful of detractors, The Salt Lake Tribune reported (http://bit.ly/2rbI6NE ). "This is where I feel most comfortable," said Stewart, wearing his signature cowboy boots like many attendees.
He spoke about his recent vote to repeal and replace Obamacare before taking questions, one whether he could defend Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey as the bureau investigates Russia's role in the 2016 election, as well as possible ties between Trump's campaign and the Russian government.
Comey "lost the confidence of people on both sides of the aisle," Stewart said, reiterating that there is "no evidence" to show connection between Trump's campaign and foreign interests, the newspaper reported.
Stewart held a town hall in March in heavily Democratic Salt Lake City, where attendees booed him for GOP positions on health care and called on him to investigate Trump's ties to Russia.
The Friday night event at a high school in Sevier County's Richfield is friendlier territory for the congressman about 165 miles (265 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.
Stewart won 85 percent of the vote in Sevier County in November.
