Business

May 12, 2017 2:44 AM

China, US reach agreement on beef, poultry and natural gas

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER and JILL COLVIN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

China will finally open its borders to U.S. beef while cooked Chinese poultry is closer to hitting the U.S. market as part of a U.S.-China trade agreement.

U.S. companies would also be allowed to ship liquefied natural gas to China as part of the bilateral agreement reached following President Donald Trump meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in April.

The agreement covers a number of long-standing barriers in areas ranging from agriculture to energy to the operation of American financial firms in China.

But it remains to be seen just how far China will go to allow in more American exports following previous disappointments.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 3:37

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming
New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 1:07

New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style
Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications 1:44

Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos