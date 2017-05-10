The Latest: GOP senators express unease over Comey's firing

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:37 Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming Pause 1:00 Bug-3, Gecko-0 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 0:50 State flag protesters sing in front of Biloxi City Hall 3:30 Justin Evans determined to improve draft stock 1:09 Gulfport defeats Ocean Springs 2-1 2:31 Watch Mississippi State, Richie Brown celebrate Egg Bowl 1:13 Santa's sleigh is a Wiggins fire truck 1:16 Gulfport earns 6A South State bid 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

With Henry Kissinger by his side, President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he fired FBI Director James Comey because he "was not doing a good job." Kissinger was the Secretary of State and National Security Adviser under President Richard Nixon. AP