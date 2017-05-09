Business

May 09, 2017 11:21 PM

House Speaker Ryan heads to Ohio to push tax reform

The Associated Press
NEW ALBANY, Ohio

House Speaker Paul Ryan is expected to travel to central Ohio to hear from U.S. manufacturers and make the case for tax reform legislation.

The Republican speaker from Wisconsin is scheduled to tour at least one manufacturing facility in the New Albany area, about 19 miles (31 kilometers) northeast of Columbus, on Wednesday. Ryan also is expected to take part in a roundtable discussion with several business leaders and U.S. Reps. Pat Tiberi and Steve Stivers, both Ohio Republicans.

Ryan will be trying to convince local business leaders that fixing the tax code will create good jobs and boost American manufacturing.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 3:37

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming
New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 1:07

New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style
Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications 1:44

Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos