First rule of Culinary Fight Club is don’t bring unblended burgers to fight club

Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort chefs, B.J. Creswell, Nick McCarthy and Elliot Olk will be in New Orleans on Wednesday competing in the Blended Burger Competition.
The Culinary Fight Club’s Blended Burger Battle will be 6 to 9 p.m. at Central City BBQ, 1201 South Rampart in New Orleans.
To be considered a blended burger, it has to be made from beef and another ingredient. For this competition, it’s mushrooms.
If the Scarlet Pearl chefs’ burgers have the right stuff — including at least 25 percent mushrooms — and they win the Judges Choice, the team will score a Golden Ticket to the 2017 World Food Championships in Orange Beach, Alabama. The winner also will get an invitation to the 2017 Culinary Fight Fest in Chicago.
Both McCarthy, lead steakhouse chef and a 14-year industry veteran, and Olk, who’s been cooking for 16 years, have been with Scarlet Pearl since it opened in December 2015. Creswell, a recent addition to the culinary team, was a member of the first-place Judges’ Choice team in the Bud & Burger Competition at the 2017 Biloxi Crawfish Festival.
The Judges’ Choice winners also will submit their burger recipe in the James Beard Blended Burger Category and garner votes to compete for a grand-prize trip to the historic James Beard House in New York City, where they will showcase their creations at an exclusive event in 2018.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments