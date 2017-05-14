Personnel file for May 14

Dr. James Randolph recently attended a cardiology seminar at Louisiana Academy of Veterinary Practice, presented by Dr. Whit Church, cardiologist at Desert Veterinary Medical Specialists in Gilbert, Arizona. Church is a founding member of the Cardiac Education Group. Randolph is a member of the Academy’s board of directors and practices small-animal medicine, surgery and dentistry at Animal General Hospital in Long Beach.
Mark Schloegel has been elected president of the Mississippi Coast Foreign Trade Zone for 2017. An account executive with BancorpSouth, Schloegel also is president of the Harrison County Development Commission.
Melissa Garriga of Biloxi, a student at Tulane University, has been nominated for the Public Relations Association of Mississippi’s 2017 Student of the Year award. The organization recognized seven public relations students for the award, which provides a $1,000 scholarship from C Spire.
South Mississippi Regional Center recognized its spring employees of the quarter during a reception at its Long Beach campus. Alva Jean “Renee” Mitchell, a direct care advance worker with the Community Living Programs Cheshire, was the direct support services honoree.
Cecil Palo, who works on the Long Beach campus in the dietetic and nutrition department, was the support services winner.
David Northington, D.O., is the new chief medical officer at Stone County Hospital. He has more than 25 years of experience and a specialization in internal medicine. He had been chief of staff and chief medical information officer at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, and medical director of the hospitalist program. Northington also serves as the medical director of Woodland Village Nursing Center and Stone County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He graduated from University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kansas City, Missouri, and completed his residency and internship at Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Ohio.
Employees were honored by Pearl River Community College at an employee appreciation dinner. Missy Graves, senior administrative assistant to the Forrest County Center vice president, and Pearl River Community College President William Lewis were recognized on their retirements.
Honored for 25 years of service were presidential administrative assistant Marilyn Dillard, child development lab school director Carrie Halls, fine arts and communication department chair Kyle Hill and Forrest County Center business and financial aid director Beverly Lewis.
Honored for 20 years of service were practical nursing instructor Linda Griffis, associate degree nursing instructor Pam Waddle, Forrest County Center humanities instructor Ryan Ruckel, Forrest County Center health and physical education instructor Camille Soulier, Forrest County Center physical therapist assistant coordinator Karinna Lee and vice president for the Poplarville campus and Hancock Center Adam Breerwood.
Honored for 15 years of service were computer science instructor Charles Cavalier, Forrest County Center dental hygiene instructor Donna Lunn, Spanish instructor Robin Nix, vice president for planning and institutional research Jennifer Seal, recruitment secretary Sherry Brown, veterans official Gloria Wasmund and history instructor Jim Walsh.
Presented with 10-year pins were bookstores director Candace Harper, biology instructor Melinda Miller, Forrest County Center respiratory-care instructor Teena Mitchell, nursing education director Arlene Jones, assistant band director Michael Bass, choral director LaDona Tyson, Forrest County Center business technology instructor Debbie Ferrill, Forrest County Center security officer Dawn Shows, construction equipment operation instructor Brad Ladner and women’s soccer coach Jack Byrd.
Also honored were criminal justice instructor Randy Johnson, Forrest County Center electronics technology instructor Steven Saucier, admissions specialist Michelle Owens, bookstore employees Steve Herndon and Peggy Fairchild, custodial supervisor Marie Bowden and psychology instructor Tom Thoms.
