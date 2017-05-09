Alaska volunteer is driving force behind hospice fundraiser

Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Hospice has a special person who grants patients' wishes. Her name is Monte Landis.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2peVtiF ) the 64-year-old former Iowa farmer's work as the plant sale coordinator earned the hospice a record $25,275 last year.
Landis says she hopes to outdo that mark during this year's sale, which is scheduled for May 27.
Having volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and other charitable organizations, and having lost family members to cancer, Landis says lending her services to the hospice was necessary.
All funds raised at this month's plant sale directly benefit hospice patients and their families.
Landis' fundraising has supplied much comfort, including a man's request to look out a window in his final days. Hospice purchased and installed the window thanks to Landis.
