Business

May 09, 2017 5:23 AM

New Jersey flooring company to lay off 80

The Associated Press
MANNINGTON, N.J.

A New Jersey flooring company plans to lay off 80 employees following its sale of a vinyl tile product line to a Pennsylvania company.

Mannington Mills says it will close its Mannington Township factory in about a month and 40 hourly workers and 40 salaried employees will lose their jobs. The line was sold to Armstrong Flooring in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2pXem8I ) the layoffs account for four percent of Mannington Mills' workforce.

CEO Russell Grizzle says that it's a good business decision since the vinyl tile sales have declined in recent years, though it would be a better decision if no one had to lose their jobs.

Grizzle says employees involved in the layoffs were notified Monday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 3:37

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming
New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 1:07

New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style
Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications 1:44

Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos