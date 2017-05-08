Business

May 08, 2017 11:12 PM

Bill would create single-payer health care system

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

A Democrat's lofty bill aims to create a single-payer health care system in Maine by 2020.

Democrat Rep. Heidi Brooks says her bill would create a pathway to a system financing health care for most Mainers.

Last week, dozens of Mainers testified in support of the bill, which has nine Democratic co-sponsors. The bill would direct legislative committees to submit another bill later this year to get the system going.

A legislative committee will decide whether to recommend the bill during a Wednesday work session.

The National Federation of Independent Business says Vermont abandoned pursuing a universal health care system after finding the taxes and premiums could hurt its economy.

The nonprofit Consumers for Affordable Health Care says a few meetings this year wouldn't be enough to draft comprehensive legislation.

