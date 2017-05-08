Business

May 08, 2017 8:27 PM

Recall targets Southern California senator over gas tax vote

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Southern California conservative talk radio hosts have been cleared to begin collecting signatures in an attempt to recall a Democratic state lawmaker over his vote to raise gas and vehicle taxes.

State election officials formally approved the recall campaign against Sen. Josh Newman of Fullerton on Monday.

The Assembly and Senate narrowly approved the tax increases last month to pay for road repairs.

The recall is promoted by radio hosts Karl DeMaio of KOGO in San Diego and John and Ken of KFI in Los Angeles. They say they're targeting Newman because he's in a weak position after narrowly winning his seat.

Newman has said a recall would waste millions of dollars and disrespect the will of voters.

Recall organizers have until Oct. 16 to collect signatures from 63,593 voters.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 3:37

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming
New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 1:07

New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style
Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications 1:44

Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos