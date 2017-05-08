Business

May 08, 2017 8:14 AM

Gas prices down a bit in northern New England

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

Gas prices are down a bit in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of Maine gas stations shows the average price of gas went down 3.7 cents, to $2.34 per gallon last week. In Vermont, the average price went down 2.7 cents, to $2.40 per gallon. The price in New Hampshire went down 1.9 cents, to $2.30 per gallon.

Elsewhere, the national average fell 3.7 cents to $2.34 per gallon. That's a decrease of 5.6 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 12.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

