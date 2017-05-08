Business

Gulf carrier Etihad Airways names veteran exec interim CEO

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

The parent company of Etihad Airways has tapped one of its own executives to take over for the outgoing CEO who oversaw the Gulf carrier's aggressive expansion and acquisition spree.

The Etihad Aviation Group board of directors on Monday named Irish national Ray Gammell as interim chief executive, promoting him from his current post as chief people and performance officer. He joined Abu Dhabi-based Etihad in 2009.

He replaces President and CEO James Hogan, who is leaving in July. The acquisition effort he led saw Etihad buy up stakes in several airlines including struggling European carriers Alitalia and Air Berlin.

Alitalia now faces the prospect of liquidation after it just last week entered its second period of bankruptcy protection in a decade.

