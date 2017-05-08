Report: Sports tourism on the rise in Richmond

Sports tourism is bringing an increasing number of visitors to the Richmond area, and they're nearly filling up the region's hotel rooms.
A new Richmond Region Tourism report looked at hotel occupancy in the area last year. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2pOLUGl ) it found that during several amateur and professional sporting events last spring and summer, about 90 percent of the region's 17,636 hotel rooms were booked.
The newspaper reports all those events will be back this year, along with new ones.
Jack Berry, president and CEO of Richmond Region Tourism, says sports-related tourism has surpassed business and convention travel as the main driver of hotel occupancy.
Overall, Berry says hotel occupancy averaged 63.6 percent for the Richmond-Petersburg area in 2016, up from 59.7 percent in 2014.
Comments