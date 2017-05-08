Business

DC Council considering income tax break for first responders

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

District of Columbia lawmakers are considering whether to give police officers and firefighters a big break on their income taxes if they live in the city.

The bill introduced by Democratic D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie would exclude the entire salaries of police officers and firefighters from local income taxes.

It's meant to encourage first responders to live within the district. Most of Washington's firefighters live outside the city, some as far away as West Virginia or Pennsylvania. Their long commutes are made possible in part by their work schedule — 24 hours on-duty followed by three straight days off.

A Council committee will hold a hearing on the bill on Monday.

