May 04, 2017 9:13 PM

Report: Phoenix-based Banner Health makes some job cuts

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Phoenix-based Banner Health reportedly has completed an overhaul with changes to upper management and cuts to nearly 1 percent of the health provider's positions.

Banner Health CEO Peter Fine told The Arizona Republic (http://bit.ly/2qKxxQx) that the restructuring aims to reduce costs and respond to the health industry's changing financial picture.

Fine says that picture includes tighter insurance reimbursement rates and pressure on consumers to pay a larger share of their own health bills.

The Republic reported Thursday that the job cuts affect nearly 500 positions across Banner, but some of those workers will find other jobs with the health provider.

As of March 31, Banner Health employed nearly 50,000 workers in six states including Colorado.

Banner operates 22 hospitals and several specialized facilities. It is Arizona's largest private employer.

