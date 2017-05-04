A vibrant alley painted by area artists nets national innovation award

Gulfport Main Street Association’s involvement in the Fishbone Alley project won an Innovation on Main Street award Wednesday from the National Main Street Center.
The award recognizes Main Street America programs for successful, sustainable initiatives that represent new approaches to a downtown-revitalization challenge or opportunity.
The award is about creativity, ingenuity and savvy use of resources, said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of National Main Street Center. The transformation of Fishbone Alley does just that, she said, it proves the potential of public space to bring community together and enliven a downtown.
Only four programs received awards at the national conference in Pittsburgh.
Fishbone Alley turned an unattractive downtown canyon alley into a vibrant public space with century-old pavers, public art and attractive lighting. Laurie Toups, director of Gulfport Main Street Association, said it shows how to use what you have to create something unique that your community can embrace.
