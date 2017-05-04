Business

May 04, 2017

2 shootings in 2 days leave at least 1 dead

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Police say two people were shot early Thursday in Seattle's Central District.

The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2pCczFC ) that police tweeted at about 5:30 a.m. that a woman and a man were shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

The man was taken the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The condition of the woman was unclear.

That shooting follows two others Wednesday evening in South Seattle that left one woman dead and a man with non-life-threatening wounds.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Borracchini's Bakery at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A female was found shot inside a vehicle in the bakery's parking lot, and she died at the scene.

A man inside the bakery who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound also was hospitalized.

