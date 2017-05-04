Business

May 04, 2017 7:40 AM

US unemployment benefits drop 19,000 to 238,000

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics
WASHINGTON

Fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week after two weeks of small gains.

The Labor Department says weekly jobless claims dropped by 19,000 to 238,000, the lowest level in three weeks. The less volatile four-week average edged up by 750 to 243,000. Overall, 1.96 million Americans are collecting unemployment benefits, down 8.1 percent from a year ago.

Jobless claims are a proxy for layoffs. They have come in below 300,000 for 113 straight weeks, the longest stretch since 1970. The new report adds to evidence that the job market remains healthy. Even though the overall economy was growing at a sluggish pace at the beginning of the year, the jobless rate fell to 4.5 percent in March, the lowest in nearly a decade.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style

New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 1:07

New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style
Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications 1:44

Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications
Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands 0:31

Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos