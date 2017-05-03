5 notes of interest from the Mississippi Power earnings report

Business

Mississippi Power showed a net loss of $20 million compared to a net income of $11 million in the first quarter of 2017, according to an earnings report filed through its parent company, Southern Co.

The loss comes from $108 million the company has had to absorb for construction of the Kemper energy facility compared to a $53 million loss for the same time last year, the report says.

Included in the 354 page 10-K report to the Securities and Exchange Commission are some other interesting facts:

  • The current cost estimate of the Kemper plant is $7.16 billion. When first announced, company representatives said it could be built for about $2 billion. By the time construction began in 2010, the cost estimate was $2.97 billion.
  • Mississippi Power has taken a hit this year for the continued cost increases. On March 1, Moody's downgraded the senior unsecured debt rating of Mississippi Power to Ba1 from Baa3. On March 24, 2017, S&P revised its consolidated credit rating outlook for Southern Co. and Mississippi Power from stable to negative. On March 30, Fitch placed the ratings of Mississippi Power on rating watch negative.
  • Mississippi Power has had to borrow to pay the costs for Kemper. On Feb. 28, the company amended $551 million in promissory notes to Southern Co. and extended the maturity dates from Dec. 1, 2017 to July 31, 2018. Since then the company borrowed an additional $10 million from Southern Co.
  • Even before Kemper is fully operational, Mississippi Power is identifying potential improvement projects to enhance plant performance, safety and operations — and add to the cost.
  • The plant will be more expensive to operate and maintain than originally expected for the first five years.

