$5 million in construction heating up Coast development

As the weather warms up, so does development across South Mississippi, where permits issued last week will bring renovations at Sam’s Club in Gulfport and two floors of Memorial Hospital at Gulfport.
The work at the hospital comes after Roy Anderson Corp. completed an award-winning renovation and expansion there in late 2015, with two new floors and a new neonatal intensive-care unit.
The latest Treen Reports for Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties show $5.2 million in new commercial projects, including:
▪ $2.6 million for renovations inside and out at Sam’s Club, 10431 Old Highway 49, Gulfport. Contractor is to be determined.
▪ $855,000 for renovations to the culinary arts and robotics labs at College and Career Technical Institute, 2602 Market St., Pascagoula. Contractor is Stewart Construction Co., Pascagoula.
▪ $500,000 for kitchen renovations at Lake Elementary School. 4504 Lake Ave., Pascagoula. Contractor is Stewart Construction Co., Pascagoula.
▪ $357,000 for renovations to the second- and third-floor rooms at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, 4500 13th St. Contractor is MJ Harris Construction Services of Birmingham, Alabama.
▪ $256,000 for renovation and addition at Love’s Travel Shops, 1132 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi. Contractor is to be determined.
▪ $191,000 and $114,000 for two warehouses at 17145 Mississippi 67, Biloxi. Owner is Coastal Investment LLC, Biloxi, and contractor is Coastal Industrial Services, D’Iberville.
▪ $168,000 for renovations to the storage and pickup area at Wal-Mart at 6412 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. Contractor is Powerhouse Retail Services, Crowley, Texas.
▪ $106,000 for renovation at Hollywood Gulf Coast, 711 Hollywood Blvd., Bay St. Louis. Contractor is William Carrigee Sr., Bay St. Louis.
▪ $35,000 for addition to warehouse at 15408 Duckworth Road, Gulfport. Owner is Rene Freret of Gulfport and contractor is Coastal Industrial Services of D’Iberville.
▪ $22,000 for renovations of building at 2310 19th St., Gulfport. Owner is to Springbridge Properties II. Contractor is Cifra Construction Co., Moss Point.
▪ $10,000 for a tower at 19113 Pineville Road, Long Beach. Contractor is SAC Wireless, Chicago.
▪ $10,000 for renovation of a building at 12452 U.S. 49, Gulfport. Owner is Mayfield & Associates. Contractor is Martin Home Improvement, McHenry.
▪ $8,000 for a band platform on the football field at Pascagoula High School, 1811 Taylor Ave., Pascagoula. Contractor is Merlin Wagner Contractors, Pascagoula.
Permits were issued for nine new homes in Jackson County and 11 in Harrison and Hancock counties.
In Biloxi last week, building plans were submitted to the Community Development Department for a new Waffle House on U.S. 90 between Mains Street and the Church of Redeemer property. Plans are due this week for a new Salt Grass Restaurant on Beach Boulevard across from Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
