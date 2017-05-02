Business

May 02, 2017 4:35 AM

Voters in 9 Indiana school districts deciding tax requests

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

Special elections are being held in nine Indiana school districts where voters will decide whether to approve school funding referendums.

The referendum votes are the only ones being held Tuesday around Indiana as no public offices are up for election in the state this year.

The Indiana secretary of state's office says the elections are being held Hamilton, Lake, Perry, Tippecanoe and White counties, with only school district residents eligible to cast ballots. Voters will decide whether to allow increased property taxes or keep previous tax hikes in place to support day-to-day operations or construction projects.

Indiana University's Center for Evaluation & Education Policy says voters have supported about 60 percent of school referendums since the process started in 2008.

