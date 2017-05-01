Dakotas, tribes getting historic preservation grants

Both Dakotas and tribes in the two states are getting federal grant money for historic preservation work.
The grants are through the Interior Department and National Park Service. They're aimed at efforts that help preserve historic places, culture and traditions.
The state of North Dakota is getting about $437,000 and South Dakota nearly $443,000.
Eleven tribes in the two states also are getting money, ranging from $27,000 for the Crow Creek Sioux to more than $46,000 for the Cheyenne River Sioux.
Both are in South Dakota. Other tribes in that state getting funds are the Flandreau Santee, Oglala, Yankton and Rosebud Sioux tribes, and the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate.
In North Dakota, the Spirit Lake and Standing Rock Sioux are getting grants, along with the Three Affiliated Tribes and Turtle Mountain Chippewa.
