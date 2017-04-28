Business

April 28, 2017 2:48 AM

Australian police reveal they broke new metadata laws

The Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia

Australian police have revealed that an officer has broken the country's contentious new metadata laws by illegally accessing a journalist's phone records to identify an anonymous source.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin on Friday revealed the first known breach of the laws, which were passed in March 2015 despite widespread privacy concerns.

The laws force Australian communication companies and internet providers to store customers' personal metadata, such as phone numbers called and websites accessed, for at least two years as a counterterrorism measure for the convenience of law enforcement agencies.

Colvin says an officer investigating a police leak failed to get a warrant before accessing the phone records of a journalist who reported the leak. The Greens party says the breach illustrates numerous flaws in the laws.

