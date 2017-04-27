North Dakota Legislature adjourns after 77 days

The 2017 North Dakota Legislature has adjourned after 77 days.
The House and Senate finished their work Thursday evening, amid a backdrop of a struggling economy that forced lawmakers in the once-thriving state to dampen spending for the first time in several years.
The session lasted 77 days, or just short of the 80-day maximum set by the state constitution.
Lawmakers on the final day put the finishing touches on last-minute spending bills.
The Legislature's general fund spending plan for the 2017-19 budget cycle that begins July 1 is about $4.3 billion. That's down about $1.7 billion from what was approved two years ago, due to a slumping economy.
The last day of the session is commonly called Sine Die (SYN'-ee DY'-ee), which means adjourning without setting another meeting.
