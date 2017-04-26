Business

April 26, 2017 11:31 PM

Feds offer grants to spur growth on Maine's northern border

The Associated Press
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine

The federal Northern Border Regional Commission is offering grants to Maine communities for projects that revitalize infrastructure, improve telecommunications and reduce energy costs.

The commission says it also will fund projects that focus on business and entrepreneurial assistance. It has awarded more than 100 grants totaling more than $20 million in its six-year history.

The border commission's grant programs cover 12 counties in Maine. It exists to spur job creation in the northern countries of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York.

The grants can go up to $500,000 for infrastructure projects and $250,000 for other projects.

