Legislature fails to hit self-imposed adjournment deadline

North Dakota's Legislature will meet at least one more day this session as the House and Senate continue to iron out some differences in last-minute measures.
The Legislature had hoped to end the session late Wednesday. Instead, the lawmakers will reconvene Thursday morning.
House and Senate negotiators appeared to have solved some intraparty squabbles within the Republican-controlled Legislature on everything from the governor's salary to a measure that affects public employee benefits. But the agreements came too late for a planned adjournment Wednesday.
Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner insisted the final gavel would fall sometime Thursday, though lawmakers have missed a handful of similar deadlines recently while attempting to bank some time before the 80-day maximum set by the North Dakota Constitution.
