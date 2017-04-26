Stronger sales for PepsiCo in 1Q, profits jump

Higher prices and stronger drink sales pushed PepsiCo beyond most expectations that Wall Street had about its first quarter.
For the period ended March 25, PepsiCo Inc. earned $1.32 billion, or 91 cents per share. A year earlier the food and beverage company earned $931 million, or 64 cents per share.
Removing restructuring charges and one-time costs, earnings were 94 cents per share. That's better than the 91 cents per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected.
Revenue increased to $12.05 billion from $11.86 billion. Analysts predicted $11.97 billion in revenue, according to Zacks.
Sales for the North America Beverages segment and Frito-Lay North America both climbed 2 percent in the quarter.
PepsiCo, based in Purchase, New York, still foresees full-year earnings of $5.09 per share, just below analyst projections for $5.14.
Shares fell slightly before the opening bell Wednesdsay.
