April 26, 2017 1:04 AM

Daimler profits double on sales of Mercedes E-class, SUVs

The Associated Press
FRANKFURT, Germany

German automaker Daimler AG says net profit doubled in the first three months of the year as sales were boosted by the new version of the company's Mercedes-Benz E-class sedan and its SUV lineup.

Net profit rose to 2.80 billion euros ($3 billion) from 1.40 billion euros in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue rose 11 percent to 38.77 billion euros.

CEO Dieter Zetsche said in a statement Wednesday that earnings and sales would "significantly increase" this year.

The company credits strong sales of the E-Class, which can come loaded with advanced driver-assistance features, and SUVs, which bring high per-vehicle profits. Earnings were also increased by a one-time plus of 183 million euros after new investors joined the company's HERE mapping venture with other automakers and by currency exchange-rate shifts.

