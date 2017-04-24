Business

April 24, 2017 11:43 PM

Toy given to police officer as safety talisman gets to Ohio

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

Police in Ohio have received a stuffed toy given by a child to a Pennsylvania police officer to help keep him safe.

The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2owU8hU ) reports a stuffed moose called Mr. Moosey has become a traveling protection talisman sent to police and other first responder agencies around the country.

The toy was first given to Towamencin, Pennsylvania, police officer James Gibbas by 5-year-old Mackenzie Brown last year during a traffic stop. The child said she wanted the officer to have it to help keep him safe.

Gibbas kept it for a while before deciding it should be shared with other law enforcement agencies and fire departments around the country.

The toy has made its way to states including Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style

New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 1:07

New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style
Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications 1:44

Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications
Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands 0:31

Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos