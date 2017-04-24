Business

April 24, 2017 11:43 AM

Gas prices in Rhode Island up 3 cents per gallon

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The price of gasoline in Rhode Island is up by three cents this week.

AAA Northeast says its latest survey released Monday found that self-serve, regular is averaging $2.35 per gallon. That price is seven cents below the national average of $2.42.

The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island is 20 cents higher this week than it was at this time last year. At that time, gas was averaging $2.15 per gallon.

AAA says the national average price for gasoline increased slightly each day last week.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.24 per gallon and as high as $2.45.

