Colorado journalists honored at CAPER awards

The winners of the Colorado Associated Press Editors & Reporters Contest for 2016 were announced in Lakewood on Friday. Twelve daily newspapers submitted 627 entries in the contest, and a list of winners can be found at http://discover.ap.org/contests/caper .
Winners list in Circulation Group I - Under 100,000:
Feature Story: 1, John O'Neill, Vail Daily, "History and Debauchery"; 2, Randy Essex and Jon Scharfencamp, Glenwood Springs Post Independent, "I-70 Closures"; 3, Ryan Summerlin, Glenwood Springs Post Independent, "Homeless Trustee."
Feature Photo: 1, Townsend Bessent, Vail Daily, "Just Add Water"; 2, Joel Reichenberger, Steamboat Pilot & Today, "Wild Ride"; 3, Chris Dillmann, Vail Daily, "Puppy's First Christmas."
Beat Reporting: 1, Scott Franz, Steamboat Pilot & Today, "City Government Controversies"; 2, Ann Butler, The Durango Herald, "Education Beat"; 3, Shane Benjamin, The Durango Herald, "Court Beat."
General News Photo: 1, Townsend Bessent, Vail Daily, "Comfort and Love"; 2, Townsend Bessent, Vail Daily, "Remembering One of Vail's Greats"; 3, Scott Franz, Steamboat Pilot & Today, "Beaver Creek Fire."
Headline Writing: 1, Michael Hiesiger, The Durango Herald; 2, Cliff Vancura, The Durango Herald; 3, Mark Borgard, The Durango Herald.
Business Story: 1, Melanie Wong, Vail Daily, "Getting Canna-Curious"; 2, Matt Stensland, Steamboat Pilot & Today, "The Vulnerable Population"; 3, Brandon Johansson, Rachel Sapin and Quincy Snowdon, Aurora Sentinel, "FIXING THE 'FAX - The Coming Revitalization of Colfax Avenue in Aurora."
Picture Story/Photo Essay: 1, Jerry McBride, The Durango Herald, "A Community Mourns"; 2, Shaun Stanley, The Durango Herald, "Saving our Forests"; 3, John Russell, Steamboat Pilot & Today, "A Passion for Dance."
Spot News Story: 1, Quincy Snowdon, Aurora Sentinel, "Regis Jesuit Students Walk Out After Online Comments, Video About Rape, Suicide, Harassment"; 2, Shane Benjamin, The Durango Herald, "Four Arrested in Shooting Death of Fort Lewis Student"; 3, Tom Ross, Steamboat Pilot & Today, "Fatal Crash on Rabbit Ears."
Spot News Photo: 1, John Russell, Steamboat Pilot & Today, "Plane Crash"; 2, Jerry McBride, The Durango Herald, "Safe"; 3, Jerry McBride, The Durango Herald, "Black Ridge Fire."
Environmental Story: 1, Jonathan Romeo, The Durango Herald, "Figuring Out the Future"; 2, Matt Stensland, Steamboat Pilot & Today, "Harnessing the Sun"; 3, Tom Ross, Steamboat Pilot & Today, "To Bee, or not to Bee."
Informational Graphic: 1, Amanda Swanson, Vail Daily; 2, Cliff Vancura, The Durango Herald; 3, Katie Berning, Steamboat Pilot & Today, "Pay to Play."
News Column: 1, Claire Noble, Vail Daily; 2, Dave Perry, Aurora Sentinel; 3, Randy Essex, Glenwood Springs Post Independent.
Editorials: 1, Randy Essex, Glenwood Springs Post Independent; 2, Scott Miller, Vail Daily; 3, Ellen Stein, The Durango Herald.
Portrait/Personality: 1, Shaun Stanley, The Durango Herald, "Headed to State"; 2, Jerry McBride, The Durango Herald, "Dealin' Drew."
Investigative Reporting: 1, Lisa Schlichtman, Steamboat Pilot & Today, "Breaking the Silence"; 2, Randy Essex, Glenwood Springs Post Independent, "VA Choice"; 3, Scott Franz, Steamboat Pilot & Today, "Cost of Police Investigation."
Portfolio: 1, Gabriel Christus, Aurora Sentinel; 2, Jerry McBride, The Durango Herald; 3, Joel Reichenberger, Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Series: 1, Anna Stewart, Colleen O'Neill and Randy Essex, Glenwood Springs Post Independent, "Price of Paradise"; 2, The Durango Herald, "Gold King Mine Spill: One Year Later"; 3, Vail Daily, "Big Ideas."
Online: Breaking News: 1, Quincy Snowdon, Aurora Sentinel, "Regis Jesuit Students Walk Out After Online Comments, Video About Rape, Suicide, Harassment"; 2, Tom Ross, Steamboat Pilot & Today, "Fatal Crash on Rabbit Ears."
Online: Special Package: 1, The Durango Herald, "Gold King Mine Spill: One Year Later"; 2, Colleen O'Neill and Randy Essex, Glenwood Springs Post Independent, "Price of Paradise"; 3, Chelsea Self, Glenwood Springs Post Independent, "Handicap Access."
Sports Column: 1, Joel Reichenberger, Steamboat Pilot & Today, "The Day I Ruined the Race"; 2, John Livingston, The Durango Herald.
Sports Photo: 1, Jerry McBride, The Durango Herald, "Iron Horse Crash"; 2, Joel Reichenberger, Steamboat Pilot & Today, "Volleyball Loss"; 3, Joel Reichenberger, Steamboat Pilot & Today, "Bull Riding Save."
Sports Story: 1, Joel Reichenberger, Steamboat Pilot & Today, "Board Games: Reinvigorated and Tired of "Good," Arielle Gold is Intent on Being Great"; 2, Joe Fries, The Durango Herald, "One More Hurdle"; 3, Joel Reichenberger, Steamboat Pilot & Today, "The Day the Mountain Moved: Four Local Survive Nepal's Devastating 2015 Earthquake."
Public Service: 1, Anna Stewart, Colleen O'Neal and Randy Essex, Glenwood Springs Post Independent, "Price of Paradise"; 2, The Durango Herald, "Gold King Mine Spill to Superfund Designation"; 3, Lisa Schlichtman, Steamboat Pilot & Today, "Breaking the Silence."
Online: Best Website: 1, The Durango Herald; 2, Aurora Sentinel; 3, Vail Daily.
General Excellence: 1, The Durango Herald.
Winners list in Circulation Group II - 100,000-299,999:
Feature Story: 1, Jason Pohl, Fort Collins Coloradoan, "24 Hours of Chaos"; 2, Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan, "Debbie Duz Donuts"; 3, Dan England, The (Greeley) Tribune, "A Life Against Death."
Feature Photo: 1, Joshua Polson, The (Greeley) Tribune, "First Goodbye"; 2, Lewis Geyer, Longmont Times-Call, "Coyote"; 3, Matthew Jonas, Longmont Times-Call, "Hot Weather."
Beat Reporting: 1, Jason Pohl, Nick Coltrain and Sarah Kyle, Fort Collins Coloradoan, "Mental Health in Northern Colorado"; 2, Karen Antonacci, Longmont Times-Call, "Fracking"; 3, Tyler Silvy, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Education Reporting."
General News Photo: 1, Lewis Geyer, Longmont Times-Call, "Bee Keepers"; 2, Alyson McClaran, The (Greeley) Tribune, "A Burst of New Life"; 3, Matthew Jonas, Longmont Times-Call, "Glider Pilot."
Headline Writing: 1, Trenton Sperry, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Call for Backup; Eden Restored; One Shoe from Cinderella; Bipolar Bears; Brock Solid"; 2, Phoenix Design Studio, Fort Collins Coloradoan, "Phoenix Design Studio"; 3, Angel Dey, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Curiosity Awakens: Two Exhibits Near, Near Here Highlight Popularity of Space and Exploration; It's the Cat's Meow; The 3 Rs: Reading, 'Rithmetic and Robotics; Let there be Lights; The Grinch is Stealing Christmas in Greeley."
Business Story: 1, Pat Ferrier, Fort Collins Coloradoan, "Fort Collins' Affordable Neighborhoods Disappear"; 2, Bridgett Weaver, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Freedom City: Garden City Regulates Growing Marijuana Industry"; 3, Pat Ferrier, Fort Collins Coloradoan, "Colorado Care: What it Means to you."
Picture Story/Photo Essay: 1, Alyson McClaran, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Heroin's Hooks"; 2, Alyson McClaran, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Healing Together"; 3, Joshua Polson, The (Greeley) Tribune, "The story of Bruce."
Spot News Story: 1, Karen Antonacci, Longmont Times-Call, "Ash Borer Detected"; 2, Karen Antonacci, Longmont Times-Call, "Inferno in the Sky."
Spot News Photo: 1, Lewis Geyer, Longmont Times-Call, "Rollover"; 2, Matthew Jonas, Longmont Times-Call, "Fatal Crash"; 3, Lewis Geyer, Longmont Times-Call, "Resisting."
Environmental Story: 1, Dan England, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Preserving the Prairie"; 2, Jacy Marmaduke, Fort Collins Coloradoan, "Flint-Level Lead Numbers Found in Water at 4 Area Sites"; 3, Karen Antonacci, Longmont Times-Call, "Ash Borer Detected."
Informational Graphic: 1, Take Uda, Fort Collins Coloradoan, "Big Jobs, Big Money"; 2, Luis Solano Ortega, Fort Collins Coloradoan, "All Hughes-Stadium Team."
News Column: 1, John Vahlenkamp, Longmont Times-Call, "Johnnie St. Vrain"; 2, Dan England, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Rhythmic Roots; To The Rescue; Two Hearts Beating...."; 3, Nate Miller, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Future of News in Consumers' Hands; Who Would Watch the Watchdogs?; That's the Smell of Politics."
Photo Illustration: 1, Joshua Polson, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Not Fit to Fight"; 2, Joshua Polson, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Skeptical Meat."
Editorials: 1, Lauren Gustus and Rebecca Powell, Fort Collins Coloradoan; 2, John Vahlenkamp, Longmont Times-Call.
Portrait/Personality: 1, Joshua Polson, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Infant Death"; 2, Matthew Jonas, Longmont Times-Call, "Miguel the Macaw"; 3, Alyson McClaran, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Cropper Leaves Diverse Legacy."
Investigative Reporting: 1, Nick Coltrain, Fort Collins Coloradoan, "CSU Salary Equity"; 2, Tyler Silvy, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Incoming UNC Professor Left Former Job Amid Investigation"; 3, Jacy Marmaduke, Fort Collins Coloradoan, "Contractor to Pay Thousands for Big Thompson River Fish Kill."
Portfolio: 1, Lewis Geyer, Longmont Times-Call; 2, Valerie Mosley, Fort Collins Coloradoan; 3, Joshua Polson, The (Greeley) Tribune.
Series: 1, Fort Collins Coloradoan, "Mental Health in Northern Colorado"; 2, Nikki Work, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Sex Trafficking in Weld"; 3, Bobby Fernandez, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Jim Danley Fired as Eaton Baseball Coach."
Online: Breaking News: 1, Fort Collins Coloradoan, "Caucus Mania!."
Online: Special Package: 1, Jason Pohl, Mollie Muchna and Spencer Elliott, Fort Collins Coloradoan, "Refugee Crisis Kills Thousands"; 2, Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan, "The Tim Masters Story."
Sports Column: 1, Matthew Stephens, Fort Collins Coloradoan; 2, Samuel Mustari, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Mayors Makes Bet on Bears vs. Rams; McNamee Leaves a Lasting Impact; Silent on Violations, UNC Gets Hoops Fix Underway."
Sports Photo: 1, Joshua Polson, The (Greeley) Tribune, "Witch's Broom"; 2, Joshua Polson, The (Greeley) Tribune, "An Angry Defender"; 3, Matthew Jonas, Longmont Times-Call, "Slide Into Third."
Sports Story: 1, Matthew Stephens and Chelsea Ketchum, Fort Collins Coloradoan, "Playing High"; 2, Bobby Fernandez, The (Greeley) Tribune, "As Meeting Looms, Eaton's Jim Danley Sticks to his Guns"; 3, Kevin Lytle, Fort Collins Coloradoan, "Late Nights, High Costs."
Public Service: 1, Tyler Silvy, The (Greeley) Tribune, "University of Northern Colorado's Handling of Speech Deemed Offensive Raises Questions, Concerns"; 2, Sarah Jane Kyle and Erika Moore, Fort Collins Coloradoan, "First Class Scholars Program"; 3, Karen Antonacci, Longmont Times-Call, "Fracking."
Online: Best Website: 1, Fort Collins Coloradoan; 2, Longmont Times-Call.
General Excellence: 1, Fort Collins Coloradoan.
Winners list in Circulation Group III - 300,000 and above:
Feature Story: 1, Kevin Simpson, The Denver Post, "Family Struggled to Reach Michael Marshall"; 2, Seth Boster, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "The Cost of Being King"; 3, Kirk Mitchell, The Denver Post, "Attempted Bombing in Nederland."
Feature Photo: 1, Chris McLean, The Pueblo Chieftain, "Last Kiss"; 2, Joe Amon, The Denver Post, "Memorial Day"; 3, Mark Reis, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Super Moon."
Beat Reporting: 1, Bruce Finley, The Denver Post, "Gold King Mine Spill"; 2, Jon Pompia, The Pueblo Chieftain, "School Superintendent's Firing"; 3, Alicia Wallace, The Denver Post, "Policy and Business of Cannabis."
General News Photo: 1, Joe Amon, The Denver Post, "Visiting his Father"; 2, Cliff Grassmick, Boulder Daily Camera, "Cancer Haircut"; 3, Joe Amon, The Denver Post, "Memorial Day Memories."
Headline Writing: 1, Dale Ulland, The Denver Post; 2, Jim Carson, The Pueblo Chieftain, "A Little Dabo Does it for West; Bam, Slam Thank Uou, Ma'am; East Coach Won and Done; Few Solve Cyclones' Maize; Here's the Catch Drops"; 3, Dale Ulland, The Denver Post.
Business Story: 1, David Migoya and Ricardo Baca, The Denver Post, "Owners Behind the Colorado Cannabis Industry"; 2, Shay Castle, Boulder Daily Camera, "Seeds of Debate"; 3, Shay Castle, Boulder Daily Camera, "Almost Impossible Quest."
Picture Story/Photo Essay: 1, RJ Sangosti, The Denver Post, "Drilling Through Danger"; 2, RJ Sangosti, The Denver Post, "Karval School"; 3, Mark Reis, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Italy."
Spot News Story: 1, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "3 Dead in Shooting"; 2, Mitchell Byars, Boulder Daily Camera, "Chaos on Campus"; 3, The Denver Post, "Planned Parenthood Shooting."
Spot News Photo: 1, Helen Richardson, The Denver Post, "Losing it All"; 2, Bryan Kelsen, The Pueblo Chieftain, "Fire Dog"; 3, Cliff Grassmick, Boulder Daily Camera, "Serious Accident."
Environmental Story: 1, Tom Roeder and Jakob Rodgers, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Troubled Waters"; 2, Bruce Finley, The Denver Post, "Creede Faces Daily Toxic Flow but Pines for Mining Comeback"; 3, Bruce Finley, The Denver Post, "Toxic Water in Three Colorado Towns."
Informational Graphic: 1, Kevin Hamm, The Denver Post; 2, Michelle Doe, The Denver Post; 3, Severiano Galvan, The Denver Post.
News Column: 1, Regan Foster, The Pueblo Chieftain, "Horse Tale Escape From the Feedlot, Reflecting 15 Years After the World Changed Forever, Today's Question What the Flock is Going on Here"; 2, Vince Bzdek, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette; 3, Dave Krieger, Boulder Daily Camera.
Editorials: 1, John Frank, The Denver Post, "Improving Government Transparency in Colorado"; 2, Dave Krieger, Boulder Daily Camera; 3, Chuck Plunkett, The Denver Post.
Portrait/Personality: 1, Stacie Scott, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Leap Year Baby"; 2, RJ Sangosti, The Denver Post, "Drilling Through Danger"; 3, Paul Aiken, Boulder Daily Camera, "A Man and his Parrott."
Investigative Reporting: 1, Jon Pompia, The Pueblo Chieftain, "School Superintendent's Firing"; 2, Jennifer Brown, The Denver Post, "Death on the River: Drowning Raises Questions"; 3, Sarah Kuta, Boulder Daily Camera, "Gender Discrimination in CU Business School."
Portfolio: 1, Joe Amon, The Denver Post; 2, Christian Murdock, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette; 3, Bryan Kelsen, The Pueblo Chieftain.
Series: 1, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Planned Parenthood Shooting"; 2, Tom Roeder, Wayne Heilman and Debbie Kelley, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Cybersecurity"; 3, Seth Boster and Stephanie Earls, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Colorful Colorado."
Online: Breaking News: 1, Paul Klee, Brent Briggeman and David Ramsey, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "What a Rush: Broncs are Champs"; 2, Maria St. Louis-Sanchez and Kaitlin Durbin, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Thunderbird Drash at Air Force Graduation"; 3, John Frank, The Denver Post, "Bernie Sanders Wins Colorado Democratic Caucus."
Online: Special Package: 1, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Planned Parenthood Shooting"; 2, The Denver Post, "Drilling Through Danger: Safety on the Oil and Gas Fields"; 3, Nicki Jhabvala and AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Post, "Game of Pain."
Sports Column: 1, David Ramsey, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette; 2, Mark Kiszla, The Denver Post; 3, Joe Cervi, The Pueblo Chieftain, "Coaches, QBs, Fans, Lend me your Ears/Jump; Saluting Coaches on day for Dads/Jump; Unsung Hero/Jump."
Sports Photo: 1, Bryan Kelsen, The Pueblo Chieftain, "Aaron Hannum Sports"; 2, John Leyba, The Denver Post, "Super Defense"; 3, Mark Reis, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Water Ballet."
Sports Story: 1, Joe Cervi, The Pueblo Chieftain, "Weaving a Web of Success/Jump"; 2, Kyle Newman, The Denver Post, "Justice High School Football"; 3, Brent New, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "A Monster Named Ed."
Public Service: 1, Tom Roeder, Jakob Rodgers and Eric Singer, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Troubled Waters"; 2, Jennifer Brown and Christopher N. Osher, The Denver Post, "Funding for Colorado Disabled"; 3, The Denver Post, "Drilling Through Danger: A Denver Post Investigation of Safety in the Oil and Gas Industry."
Online: Best Website: 1, Boulder Daily Camera; 2, The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, "Out There Colorado"; 3, The Denver Post.
General Excellence: 1, The Denver Post.
Winners list in All Circulation Groups:
Best of Show: 1, Chris McLean, The Pueblo Chieftain, "Last Kiss."
