C Spire TV will do away with boxes

C Spire is preparing later this spring to launch C Spire TV, a streaming TV service that eliminates the need for set-top boxes, saving what is for some several hundred dollars a year in rental fees.
C Spire TV will feature an app designed to run on popular streaming devices from Amazon, Apple, and Roku as well as Android and Apple tablets and smart phones.
The new service is integrated with the Amazon Echo voice assistant and a custom C Spire TV Alexa skill so customers can search, discover and even change channels using their voice. With the power of the C Spire cloud, most shows, including local broadcasts that aired over the past three days, can be viewed with the Replay TV feature.
“Our platform learns your preferences and recommends new shows and movies ideally suited to your tastes and interests,” said Ashley Phillips, general manager of C Spire Home.
Details: cspire.tv
Sun Herald
