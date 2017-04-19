Business

April 19, 2017 2:35 PM

Mississippi native’s craft brew now available on Coast

By Mary Perez

Grayton Beer Co. first expanded from South Walton, Florida, to Georgia and Tennessee. It now will be distributing craft beer throughout Mississippi.

The company, founded in 2011 by Vicksburg native and Ole Miss graduate Jamey Price, announced a partnership Wednesday with A&B Distributing, Mitchell Distributing and Southern Beverage in Mississippi.

“After seeing the reaction of the masses and the growth of the beer’s popularity across the Southeast, we knew we had something special that reached far beyond our Walton County beach town,” Price said. “As a Mississippi native I am especially proud to introduce our beers to this market.”

The first rollout will feature four of the brewery’s Year-Round Series — 30A Beach Blonde Ale, Pale Ale, Fish Whistle IPA and Salt of the Gulf, a Leipzig-style Gose.

Last year the brewery expanded its production capacity to over 2,000 barrels per month.

