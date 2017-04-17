Coast Rue21 stores not on list to close

Rue 21 stores in Gulfport and D’Iberville are not on the list of about 400 stores the chain announced will be closing.
The company, which specializes in clothing for teens, has more than 1,000 stores, including 24 in Mississippi. Twelve of the stores in Mississippi will close, but not the two local stores at Gulfport Premium Outlets and at The Promenade in D’Iberville.
Stores that will close in Mississippi are Brookhaven, Columbia, Corinth, Flowood. Greenville, Greenwood, Hattiesburg, McComb, Meridian, Oxford, Philadelphia and Vicksburg.
Batesville and Robinsonville stores already closed
“It’s true — we are closing some stores,” the company announced on its website. “It was a difficult but necessary decision. But the good news is we still have hundreds of locations across the country, and our website rue21.com, open for business.”
On its website the company says Rue21 is “the largest fast-fashion growth retailer in the nation.” Headquartered near Pittsburgh, the website says it is “young, fun and fresh.”
Bloomberg reported earlier this month that the company could soon file for bankruptcy.
