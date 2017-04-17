Ingalls wins $7 million contract for assault ship

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula is being awarded a $7,016,664 cost-plus-fixed fee contract for post-delivery planning yard services in support of the LHA-7 amphibious assault ship for Naval Sea Systems Command.
Services include post-delivery planning, material procurement and support services for post-delivery availability, fitting-put availability, post shakedown availability and emergent work. The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative contract value to $90 million.
Work is expected to be completed by August 2020.
This contract was not competitively procured because there was only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.
