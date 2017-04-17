Business

April 17, 2017 1:53 AM

Natural gas bills may go up for some Virginia customers

The Associated Press
HAMPTON ROADS, Va.

Virginia Natural Gas wants to raise its prices about $100 a year for an average customer.

The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2p58lnK ) that the company has sought approval from the State Corporation Commission for the rate increase.

The commission has until next year to consider the request, but company spokesman Duane Bourne said Virginia Natural Gas will begin raising rates after Sept. 1. If the SCC decides against the increase, the company would refund customers any extra amount paid.

The last increase was in 2011. Virginia Natural Gas has about 300,000 customers in the state, mostly in the Hampton Roads area.

