Business

April 15, 2017 2:20 PM

Feds announce Grand Island Post Office to move from downtown

The Associated Press
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.

The U.S. Postal Service has announced that Grand Island's main post office will relocate from downtown to a building on the western edge of town.

The Grand Island Independent reports (http://bit.ly/2pjg0SA ) that the announcement was made Friday. The new office will be on Old Potash Highway.

The Postal Service says the move is being made to save money. The postal service is currently leasing the downtown post office space. The new office will be in a building already owned by the Postal Service.

The postal service will continue to operate out of the current downtown location until the new facility is open sometime before June 1, 2018.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications 1:44

Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications
Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands 0:31

Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands
Interactive theater show coming to Scarlet Pearl Casino 0:31

Interactive theater show coming to Scarlet Pearl Casino

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos