This app will bring food from Gulfport restaurants to your doorstep

Want a meal from a locally owned restaurant but can’t leave the office or the house? There’s an app for that.
At least, there will be as of April 20, when Waitr will launch in Gulfport.
Waitr currently serves customers in five Southern states and California, and Gulfport will be its first Mississippi site, said Whitney Savoie, a member of the Waitr launch team who provides marketing for new markets.
Restaurants which will participate include but are not limited to Azteca’s Restaurant & Cantina, Boozer’s Brew & A Cafe Too, Captain Hook’s Seafood & More, Coastline Caribbean, Chick-Fil-A, Harbor View Cafe, Melissa’s Bakery, Kelly’s Sports Pub, Salute Seafood Italian Restaurant, El Agave Mexican Restaurant, Louie & The Redhead Lady, Tony Nelson’s, Monster Subs & Sandwiches, Ms. Audrey’s Southern Kitchen, On a Roll Sushi, Marble Slab Creamery and Mizu Sushi Hibachi Steakhouse. Others are expected to be added, according to a release from Waitr.
Customers may use the app, available for free download on iPhone or Android, or order online at waitrapp.com.
“After an account is created, you choose a restaurant, browse the fully customizable menu, select your items and tap to submit the order” using a credit card, according to the release. Prices are regular menu prices, and the delivery charge is a flat fee of $5, “whether you order one small item or are feeding a party of 20,” said Chris Meaux, the company’s founder. There is a group ordering option. Then a Waitr driver picks up your order and delivers it to your home or workplace.
Waitr is currently hiring drivers in Gulfport, the company’s release states, and potential drivers may apply at waitrapp.com/become-a-driver. Waitr expects to hire 200 people during the remainder of 2017.
Meaux founded Waitr in 2015 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to focus on local restaurant menus. Today, the company has more than 1,800 restaurant partners and users in 19 cities.
A launch party will be held at Azteca’s, 9400 U.S. 49 North, Gulfport, at 5 p.m. April 20.
