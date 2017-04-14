Business

April 14, 2017 3:40 PM

Timing of Easter makes March sales a flop on the Coast

By Mary Perez

The late arrival of the Easter bunny this year put a crack in March sales tax numbers in South Mississippi.

Sales tax diversions from the state to the 12 Coast cities fell by $653,000 or 12 percent, in March compared to last year. When Easter was on March 27 last year, sales tax diversions rose by $700,000. Easter is April 16 this year.

The March report is for purchases made in February, reported to the Mississippi Department or Revenue in March and paid to the cities in April.

While people may not spend as much as they once did on new Easter outfits, the holiday still brings a big boost to business, especially in a tourist area. Spring break for school districts typically falls the week before or after Easter, and hotels, restaurants and attractions all contribute to sales tax revenue, along with chocolate bunnies.

The date of Easter isn’t as important in Gautier or Waveland, cities that don’t get as much of an economic boost from spring break. But Gulfport’s sales tax diversion was down by $400,000 in March compared to last year. Biloxi, D’Iberville, Pascagoula and Ocean Springs also saw double-digit decreases in sales tax revenue for the month.

Sales tax diversions to cities

March 2017

March 2016

Change

Bay St. Louis

$133,150

$122,075

$11,075

Biloxi

$933,519

$1,039,988

-$106,469

D’Iberville

$575,195

$635,548

-$60,353

Diamondhead

$43,270

$42,155

$1,115

Gautier

$183,278

$172,646

$10,632

Gulfport

$1,611,291

$2,014,449

-$403,158

Long Beach

$110,382

$119,217

-$8,835

Moss Point

$155,425

$155,493

-$68

Ocean Springs

$394,665

$430,624

-$35,959

Pascagoula

$432,734

$478,225

-$45,491

Pass Christian

$102,566

$113,293

-$10,727

Waveland

$185,267

$189,762

-$4,495

Total

$4,860,742

$5,513,475

-$652,733

Source: Mississippi Department of Revenue

