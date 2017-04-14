Business

April 14, 2017 7:45 AM

Ex-owners of West Des Moines bar get probation for tax fraud

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

The former owners of a West Des Moines bar have been given three years of probation for tax fraud.

Court records say 66-year-old James Perin and his wife, 62-year-old Mardeen Perin, were sentenced Wednesday.

Mardeen Perin pleaded guilty in December to aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false return. James Perin pleaded guilty to making and subscribing a false return.

Federal prosecutors say the Perins failed to report some cash income from Sully's Irish Pub from 2008 to 2013, resulting in a tax loss to the U.S. government of more than $108,000. They must pay the back taxes and penalties and interest.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications 1:44

Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications
Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands 0:31

Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands
Interactive theater show coming to Scarlet Pearl Casino 0:31

Interactive theater show coming to Scarlet Pearl Casino

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos