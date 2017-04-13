Millions of dollars in new Coast development happening right now

An addition to Pascagoula High School, a terminal at the Trent Lott Airport and a new clubhouse at Whispering Pines Golf Course, all in Jackson County, lead the commercial development projects getting under way across South Mississippi and construction is starting on 50 new homes across the three Coast counties.
In Biloxi last week, the Development Review Committee reviewed a site plan to convert the former Merchiston Hall Building on Howard Avenue into new professional offices for Machado/Patano Architectural and Engineering Services, said Community Development Director Jerry Creel in his weekly report. Creel said the DRC also reviewed a site plan for a new boat storage facility on Hudson Krohn Road north of Old Highway 67. Biloxi Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a zoning change application for a 24-lot single family subdivision on 28 acres at the south end of Wetzel Drive. The zoning change still must be approved by the Biloxi Council.
The Treen Report for the past two weeks lists more than $6 million in building permits issued for commercial projects, including:
▪ $2.1 million for an addition and high school renovation at the Pascagoula School District, 1716 Tucker Ave., Pascagoula. Contractor is Hellas Construction, Austin, Texas.
▪ $1.8 million for an 11,781 square feet terminal at Trent Lott International Airport, 8301 Saracennia Road, Moss Point. Contractor is MW Rogers Construction, Mobile.
▪ $1.2 million for 4,700 square feet clubhouse at Whispering Pines Golf Course, 16723 Mississippi 613, Moss Point. Jackson County owns the golf course and Terry Mark Inc. of Meridian is contractor
▪ $500,000 for new Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant at 919 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi. Owner is Tangi East LLC of Covington, La. Contractor is CNA Construction of Mobile.
▪ $400,000 for new Salvation Army at 8405 U.S. 49, Gulfport. Owner is The Salvation Army, Biloxi and contractor is Robinson Family Builders, Gulfport.
▪ $349,000 for a new 3,200 square feet Hope Academy building at 1234 Alphabet Road, Gulfport. Contractor is KSB Contracting of Gulfport.
▪ $150,000 for site work at 15610 Daniel Blvd., Gulfport. Owner is Tampa Entertainment of Buford, Ga. No contractor is listed.
▪ $15,000 for tenant renovation of site G at 16940 Kapalama Road, Diamondhead. Owner is David Denison/Nationwide, 2789 Pass Road, Biloxi. Contractor is Anita Sanderford Homes, Diamondhead.
During the past two weeks building permits were issued for 39 new single family homes in Harrison County and 10 in Jackson County.
