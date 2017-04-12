Mississippi entrepreneurs can pitch to Wal-Mart buyers

Mississippi entrepreneurs are invited to pitch their made-in-the-USA products to Wal-Mart buyers in a daylong event June 28 at the company’s headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Registration has begun at walmart-jump.com and the deadline to register is May 18.
Wal-Mart buyers will make deals on the spot to supply hundreds or thousands of Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club stores and the website.
At recent open-call events, Tadpole Tape Cutter of Shreveport, Louisiana, signed a deal for its lightweight tool that promises the “perfect cut” of tape for home painting projects, to be on the shelves of 1,500 Wal-Mart stores and Walmart.com.
Carhart Products of Saranac, Michicgan, a 15-person company, signed a deal for its kids’ tee-ball set made from recycled automotive plastic.
“We are excited to once again invite businesses from all 50 states to meet with Wal-Mart buyers who have one goal in mind: to buy more American products for our stores, clubs and Walmart.com,” said Cindi Marsiglio, vice president of U.S. manufacturing. “By investing in products that support American jobs, we are able to bring new products to our shelves that our customers want and new jobs to our communities.”
In 2013, Wal-Mart announced its intent to buy an additional $250 billion in products that support American jobs over 10 years. Based on data from Boston Consulting Group, it is estimated 1 million new U.S. jobs will be created through this initiative.
