April 12, 2017 3:04 AM

Man convicted in bribe case says he can't pay $150,000 fine

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

A businessman who bribed Mississippi's former prisons chief says he can't afford to pay a $150,000 fine.

A federal judge is scheduled Wednesday to consider a lesser fine for Cecil McCrory of Brandon.

McCrory was sentenced in February to serve 8 ½ years in prison, forfeit $1.7 million in assets and pay the fine. McCrory pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy, admitting he'd bribed former Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps and helped hide dirty money.

Lawyer Carlos Tanner says McCrory met the forfeiture requirement. McCrory, though, replaced a $1.1 million forfeiture check he brought to sentencing with another check for slightly less, because he lacked funds.

Tanner says McCrory doesn't now have $150,000, and says he and prosecutors couldn't agree on installment payments.

Prosecutors aren't taking a position on the motion.

