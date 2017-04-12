NY Gov. Cuomo touts new state budget in Buffalo, Rochester

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has headed west to celebrate new state laws that make college more affordable and permit the upstate expansion of Uber and Lyft.
The Democratic governor appeared in Buffalo and Rochester Tuesday to tout provisions in the state's new $153 billion state budget, which lawmakers passed over the weekend.
The budget includes a new scholarship that will cover the costs of tuition at state colleges and universities for middle-class students. It also raises the age of adult criminal responsibility from 16 to 18, so young offenders aren't automatically sent to adult courts and correctional facilities.
Additionally the budget makes big investments in upstate airports and authorizes the expansion of ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft, which had been limited to the New York City area.
