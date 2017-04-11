Business

April 11, 2017 9:13 AM

Cops: Prostitute, man rob home after 'john' failed to pay

The Associated Press
WEST CHESTER, Pa.

Police say a Philadelphia prostitute and a male friend robbed a home in the suburbs after one of her customers failed to pay her for sex.

The alleged prostitute, 22-year-old Monica DeJesus, and 36-year-old Justin Harris, remained in the Chester County jail Tuesday on charges including robbery, conspiracy and promoting prostitution.

Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2nZpdKO ) reports they went to the residence in East Goshen Township about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Harris allegedly had a gun and kicked in the door, but was overpowered by one of two residents inside, who hit Harris in the face with a fireplace poker. DeJesus then picked up the gun and pointed it at one resident as the other ran away.

Police found the couple a short time later with the gun and unspecified property taken from the residence.

Court records don't list defense attorneys.

