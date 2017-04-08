South Dakota sees record pig production

South Dakota's 900 pig growers ranked third-best in the nation with a record number of pigs per litter in a recent three-month span.
The state was only behind Nebraska and Minnesota, reaching 11.3 pigs per litter, the Pierre Capital Journal (http://bit.ly/2o6yAdi ) reported.
Glenn Muller, executive director of Sioux Falls' South Dakota Pork Producers Council, said the record is a sign of improving management by hog farmers and a high health/low disease environment.
"It's improved management, improved health status, improved nutrition, improved genetics and improved environment, all those things," he said Thursday. "In South Dakota we have a lower density of sows and of pig farms than the adjoining states. That allows us to have a higher level of bio-security and less chance of hogs being exposed to disease."
The USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service shows that South Dakota saw a hog inventory of 1.45 million as of March 1, a 3 percent increase from a year ago.
Muller says the state's hog farmers intend to stay bullish and help birth 10 percent more sows than what they birthed last year.
"There is increasing harvesting capacity in our region," he said while listing new processing plans in Mason City, Iowa; Sioux City; and Windom, Minnesota.
He says higher export demand is helping too.
"There's a growing demand overseas for the U.S. product," Muller said.
The pig herd hit a record nationally of nearly 72 million head on Dec. 1 and was down to 71 million on March 1.
Comments