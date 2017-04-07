Markets Right Now: Syria, weak jobs leave stock market mixed

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
U.S. stocks are wavering near breakeven in midday trading as investors turn cautious following a weak jobs report and U.S. missile strikes against Syria.
Investors are buying bonds, gold, and high-dividend stocks Friday as they seek out relatively safe venues to park money.
Defense contractors are trading higher. Lockheed Martin gained 1.3 percent and Raytheon increased 1.3 percent.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped a fraction to 2,356.
The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 20,664. The Nasdaq composite edged down 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,874.
Rising and falling stocks were evenly split on the New York Stock Exchange.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.33 percent.
___
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are edging higher in early trading as investors found some things to like in the government's latest jobs report.
The Labor Department reported early Friday that the unemployment rate fell to a nearly 10-year low of 4.5 percent.
That helped send some stocks higher. Industrial companies were posting modest gains. Union Pacific and Southwest Airlines both rose.
Bond yields edged lower, which pushed interest rates down. Capital One Financial fell 0.9 percent and U.S. Bancorp fell 0.4 percent.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point to 2,358.
The Dow Jones industrial average increased 9 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,673. The Nasdaq composite was flat at 5,879.
