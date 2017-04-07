US strike on Syria is widely praised, but angers Russia

In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter
DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017. The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Moallem, speaks during a press conference, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Damascus, Syria. Moallem told reporters Thursday that it didn't use chemical weapons in Tuesday's deadly chemical weapons attack in Syria's northern Idlib province, and he blamed the rebels for stockpiling the deadly substance. Moallem said any investigative mission would need to take off from Damascus and be far from the sphere of Turkish influence.
SANA via AP)
FILE -- This Tuesday April 4, 2017, file photo, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group Edlib Media Center, that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows a man carrying a child following a suspected chemical attack, at a makeshift hospital in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, northern Idlib province, Syria. Walid Moallem, Syria's Foreign Minister, told reporters Thursday, April 6, 2017, that it didn't use chemical weapons in Tuesday's attack, and he blamed the rebels for stockpiling the deadly substance.
Edlib Media Center, via AP, File)
In this photo taken on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 and made available Wednesday, April 5, Turkish experts enter Syria to evacuate a victim of alleged chemical weapons attacks in Syrian city of Idlib, at a local hospital in Reyhanli, Hatay, Turkey. A suspected chemical attack in a town in Syria's rebel-held northern Idlib province killed dozens of people on Tuesday, opposition activists said, describing the attack as among the worst in the country's six-year civil war.
DHA-Depo Photos via AP)
In this photo taken on late Wednesday, April 5, 2017 and made available Thursday, April 6, World Health Organization experts work as they take part in an autopsy conducted in a hospital in Adana, Turkey. Turkey's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said autopsy results show Syrians were subjected to chemical weapons attack in Idlib, Syria, on Tuesday.
DHA-Depo Photos via AP)
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter
DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017. The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter
DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017. The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the USS Ross
DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile Friday, April 7, 2017, from the Mediterranean Sea. The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the USS Ross
DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile Friday, April 7, 2017, from the Mediterranean Sea. The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
Alex Brandon
AP Photo
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross
DDG 71) man the rails as the ship arrives at Naval Station Rota, Spain, on March 3, 2017. The United States fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians, the first direct American assault on the Syrian government and Donald Trump’s most dramatic military order since becoming president. The Tomahawk missiles were fired from warships USS Porter and USS Ross in the Mediterranean Sea.
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter
DDG 78) transits the Mediterranean Sea on March 9, 2017. The United States fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians, the first direct American assault on the Syrian government and Donald Trump’s most dramatic military order since becoming president. The Tomahawk missiles were fired from warships USS Porter and USS Ross in the Mediterranean Sea.
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross
DDG 71) departs Rota, Spain, on March 29, 2017. The United States fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians, the first direct American assault on the Syrian government and Donald Trump’s most dramatic military order since becoming president. The Tomahawk missiles were fired from warships USS Porter and USS Ross in the Mediterranean Sea.
Russia's deputy United Nations ambassador Vladimir Safronkov listens during a meeting of the Security Council on Syria at U.N. headquarters, Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
FILE - In this June 7, 2016 file photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad, addresses a speech to the newly-elected parliament at the parliament building, in Damascus, Syria. Assad's government came under mounting international pressure Thursday, April 6, 2017 after a chemical attack in northern Syria, with even key ally Russia saying its support is not unconditional.
SANA via AP)
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter
DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017. The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter
DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017. The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter
DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017. The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter
DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017. The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
This Oct. 7, 2016 satellite image released by the U.S. Department of Defense shows Shayrat air base in Syria. The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles on Friday, April 7, 2017 in fiery retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
U.S. Department of Defense via AP
DigitalGlobe
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter
DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017. The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the USS Ross
DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile Friday, April 7, 2017, from the Mediterranean Sea. The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
ARCHIVO - En esta fotografía de archivo del 7 de junio de 2016 difundida por la agencia noticiosa oficial SANA, el presidente sirio Bashar Assad da un discurso ante el Parlamento recién elegido en el edificio legislativo, en Damasco. El gobierno de Assad enfrenta una creciente presión internacional después del ataque con armas químicas perpetrado en el norte de Siria. Su aliado Rusia dijo que su apoyo no era incondicional, mientras que Estados Unidos lanzó una serie de misiles crucero contra una base aérea controlada por el gobierno, el jueves 6 de abril de 2017.
SANA vía AP)
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2017 file photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad speaks during an interview with Yahoo News in Damascus, Syria. Syria decried a U.S. missile strike early Friday, April 7, 2017 on a government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched a deadly chemical attack earlier this week. Syria called the operation "an aggression" that killed at least six people.
SANA via AP, File)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016 photo released by the Syrian Presidency, Syrian President Bashar Assad speaks to The Associated Press at the presidential palace in Damascus, Syria.Syria decried a U.S. missile strike early Friday, April 7, 2017 on a government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched a deadly chemical attack earlier this week. Syria called the operation "an aggression" that killed at least six people.
Syrian Presidency via AP, File)
FILE - In this file photo released Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, speaks with French journalists in Damascus, Syria. Syria decried a U.S. missile strike early Friday, April 7, 2017 on a government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched a deadly chemical attack earlier this week. Syria called the operation "an aggression" that killed at least six people.
SANA via AP, File)
This frame grab from video provided by Ikhbaria TV, a Syrian pro-government TV channel that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows flames rising from U.S. Tomahawk missiles which hit the Shayrat air base, southeast of Homs, Syria, early Friday April, 7, 2017. The Arabic on the screen reads: "Around the Shayrat airport, top right, the first moments of the American aggression on the air base in the central region, center bottom."
Ikhbaria TV, via AP)
Dozens of members of a Turkish trade union carry black-painted coffins with images of the attack's child victims in protest of this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 people in northern Syria, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, April 7, 2017. The group of some 250 members of a pro-government union on Friday held funeral prayers for the victims of the assault in front of the Iranian embassy in Ankara, before marching to the Russian embassy.
Burhan Ozbilici
AP Photo
Dozens of members of a Turkish trade union carry black-painted coffins with images of the attack's child victims, in protest of this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 people in northern Syria, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, April 7, 2017. The group of some 250 members of a pro-government union on Friday held funeral prayers for the victims of the assault in front of the Iranian embassy in Ankara, before marching to the Russian embassy.
Burhan Ozbilici
AP Photo
Dozens of members of a Turkish trade union carry dozens of black-painted coffins with images of the attack's child victims, in protest of this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 people in northern Syria, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, April 7, 2017. The group of some 250 members of a pro-government union on Friday held funeral prayers for the victims of the assault in front of the Iranian embassy in Ankara, before marching to the Russian embassy.
Burhan Ozbilici
AP Photo
Dozens of members of a Turkish trade union carry black-painted coffins with images of the attack's child victims, in protest of this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 people in northern Syria, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, April 7, 2017. The group of some 250 members of a pro-government union on Friday held funeral prayers for the victims of the assault in front of the Iranian embassy in Ankara, before marching to the Russian embassy.
Burhan Ozbilici
AP Photo
Dozens of members of a Turkish trade union pray for victims, in protest of this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 people in northern Syria, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, April 7, 2017. The group of some 250 members of a pro-government union on Friday held funeral prayers for the victims of the assault in front of the Iranian embassy in Ankara, before marching to the Russian embassy.
Burhan Ozbilici
AP Photo
This frame grab from video provided by the Syrian official TV, a Syrian government channel that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows the burned and damaged hangar warplanes which attacked by U.S. Tomahawk missiles, at the Shayrat Syrian government forces airbase, southeast of Homs, Syria, Friday April, 7, 2017.
Syrian government TV, via AP)
A Syrian woman rests in a hospital in Reyhanli, Turkey, Friday, April 7, 2017. Turkish media, quoting Turkey's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag and other officials, says autopsy results show Syrians were subjected to chemical weapons attack in Idlib, Syria, on Tuesday.
AP Photo)
A Syrian man rests in a hospital in Reyhanli, Turkey, Friday, April 7, 2017. Turkish media, quoting Turkey's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag and other officials, says autopsy results show Syrians were subjected to chemical weapons attack in Idlib, Syria, on Tuesday.
AP Photo)
Comments