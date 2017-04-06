Gas tax, vehicle fees would rise under California road plan

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause

2:51 Shucker relief pitchers find concessions tasty

1:45 Gulfport woman helps marshalls catch fugitive

1:31 Patients of Dr. Millette won't meet hospital one-on-one

1:30 Southern Miss freshman Matt Wallner pitches as well as he hits

1:11 John Harrison arrives home to family and friends

0:51 Sophia Myers thanks the Coast

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission

1:08 Keep On Smilin'