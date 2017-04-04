Business

April 4, 2017 12:18 AM

West Virginia law to lower interest rate on court judgments

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginians will pay less in interest on court judgments starting next year under a new law signed by Gov. Jim Justice.

The measure, approved by the House and Senate, will set the rate at 2 percent above an annually set Federal Reserve rate, down from 3 percent.

It lowers the range of possible rates to a minimum of 4 percent and maximum of 9 percent — down from 7 and 11 percent.

The calculation is based on the Fifth Federal Reserve District secondary discount rate.

That rate in mid-March was set at 2 percent.

